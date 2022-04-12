Mineral Resources (OTCMKTS:MALRF) Upgraded to “Buy” by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Mineral Resources (OTCMKTS:MALRF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Mineral Resources to a buy rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Mineral Resources from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mineral Resources has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.00.

MALRF opened at $44.35 on Monday. Mineral Resources has a 52-week low of $27.13 and a 52-week high of $48.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.10.

Mineral Resources Limited, together with subsidiaries, operates as a mining services and processing company in Australia, China, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Mining Services, Commodities, and Central. The company offers contract crushing, screening, processing, and specialist mining services; mine services, including materials handling, plant and equipment hire, plant and equipment maintenance, tails recovery, and aggregate crushing; and design, engineering, and construction services in the resources sector.

