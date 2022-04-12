Minerva Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:UTRS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.91 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Minerva Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:UTRS – Get Rating) will report sales of $10.91 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Minerva Surgical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $10.22 million to $12.25 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Minerva Surgical will report full-year sales of $61.21 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $60.18 million to $61.86 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $81.21 million, with estimates ranging from $80.52 million to $81.62 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Minerva Surgical.

A number of brokerages have commented on UTRS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Minerva Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Minerva Surgical from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.70.

Minerva Surgical stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.34. The stock had a trading volume of 25,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,204. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.60. Minerva Surgical has a 52-week low of $4.16 and a 52-week high of $10.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.97.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UTRS. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Minerva Surgical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Minerva Surgical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Minerva Surgical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Minerva Surgical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Minerva Surgical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $451,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

Minerva Surgical Company Profile

Minerva Surgical is a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing minimally invasive solutions to meet the distinct uterine healthcare needs of women. Minerva Surgical is based in SANTA CLARA, Calif.

