Minerva Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:UTRS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.91 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Minerva Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:UTRS – Get Rating) will report sales of $10.91 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Minerva Surgical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $10.22 million to $12.25 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Minerva Surgical will report full-year sales of $61.21 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $60.18 million to $61.86 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $81.21 million, with estimates ranging from $80.52 million to $81.62 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Minerva Surgical.
A number of brokerages have commented on UTRS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Minerva Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Minerva Surgical from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.70.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UTRS. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Minerva Surgical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Minerva Surgical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Minerva Surgical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Minerva Surgical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Minerva Surgical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $451,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.40% of the company’s stock.
Minerva Surgical Company Profile (Get Rating)
Minerva Surgical is a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing minimally invasive solutions to meet the distinct uterine healthcare needs of women. Minerva Surgical is based in SANTA CLARA, Calif.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Minerva Surgical (UTRS)
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
- 3 Bank Stocks That Are Ready to Handle Whatever the Fed Throws at Them
- Tilray Stock Has Better Days Ahead
- Headwinds Mount For Carmax, Don’t Count On Higher Share Prices
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Minerva Surgical (UTRS)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Minerva Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerva Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.