Miromatrix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRO) Short Interest Update

Miromatrix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRO – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 375,500 shares, a growth of 2,083.1% from the March 15th total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 120,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Shares of Miromatrix Medical stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.84. 5 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,448. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.54. The company has a current ratio of 12.13, a quick ratio of 12.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Miromatrix Medical has a 52 week low of $2.02 and a 52 week high of $16.52.
Miromatrix Medical (NASDAQ:MIRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.12).
About Miromatrix Medical (Get Rating)
Miromatrix Medical Inc engages in the development of biological human organs to solve the chronic shortage of transplantable organs. The company also develops organ-derived biological products for various applications, such as soft tissue reinforcement and wound care. It uses its perfusion decellularization/recellularization technology to engineer transplantable organs for the people who need them.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Miromatrix Medical (MIRO)
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
- Headwinds Mount For Carmax, Don’t Count On Higher Share Prices
- Tilray Stock Has Better Days Ahead
- 3 Bank Stocks That Are Ready to Handle Whatever the Fed Throws at Them
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Miromatrix Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Miromatrix Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.