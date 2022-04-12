Miromatrix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRO) Short Interest Update

Miromatrix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRO – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 375,500 shares, a growth of 2,083.1% from the March 15th total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 120,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of Miromatrix Medical stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.84. 5 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,448. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.54. The company has a current ratio of 12.13, a quick ratio of 12.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Miromatrix Medical has a 52 week low of $2.02 and a 52 week high of $16.52.

Get Miromatrix Medical alerts:

Miromatrix Medical (NASDAQ:MIRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.12).

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MIRO. Sweet Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Miromatrix Medical in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Miromatrix Medical in the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Miromatrix Medical in the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Miromatrix Medical in the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Miromatrix Medical in the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

About Miromatrix Medical (Get Rating)

Miromatrix Medical Inc engages in the development of biological human organs to solve the chronic shortage of transplantable organs. The company also develops organ-derived biological products for various applications, such as soft tissue reinforcement and wound care. It uses its perfusion decellularization/recellularization technology to engineer transplantable organs for the people who need them.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Miromatrix Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Miromatrix Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.