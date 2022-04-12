Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Downgraded by CLSA

Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at CLSA from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mitsubishi Estate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd.

MITEY traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.57. 28,281 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,527. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.67. Mitsubishi Estate has a 12 month low of $13.34 and a 12 month high of $18.50. The stock has a market cap of $20.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate activities in Japan and internationally. The company is involved in the development, leasing, property management, and sale of office buildings; planning, development, and tenant leasing of retail facilities/outlets; investment, development, operational management, and asset management of logistics facilities; operation of 16 hotels under the Royal Park Hotels brand in Japan and the Marunouchi Hotel in the Marunouchi area; and operation of Takamatsu Airport, Miyako Shimojishima Airport Terminal, Mt.

