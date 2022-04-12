Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

MBRX stock opened at $1.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $54.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.90. Moleculin Biotech has a 12 month low of $1.22 and a 12 month high of $3.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.97.

Get Moleculin Biotech alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Moleculin Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Institutional investors own 10.09% of the company’s stock.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of treatments for highly resistant cancers and viruses. Its clinical stage drugs include Annamycin, an Anthracycline being studied for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and WP1066, an Immune/Transcription Modulator targeting brain tumors, pancreatic cancer, and AML.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Moleculin Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moleculin Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.