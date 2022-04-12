monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $283.23.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MNDY. Cowen cut their price target on monday.com from $325.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded monday.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on monday.com from $430.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on monday.com from $400.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on monday.com from $380.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MNDY. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of monday.com during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of monday.com in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in monday.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in monday.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of monday.com by 3,483.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MNDY traded down $1.67 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $140.60. 11,127 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 631,818. The company’s 50 day moving average is $167.70 and its 200 day moving average is $261.75. monday.com has a one year low of $113.05 and a one year high of $450.00.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $95.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.80 million. monday.com had a negative return on equity of 27.33% and a negative net margin of 41.96%. monday.com’s quarterly revenue was up 90.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.64) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that monday.com will post -5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

