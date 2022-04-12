Morgan Stanley Cuts Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Price Target to $38.00

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BAND. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bandwidth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Sunday, January 16th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $150.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $206.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $130.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.40.

Get Bandwidth alerts:

NASDAQ BAND traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,415. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Bandwidth has a 1-year low of $24.01 and a 1-year high of $145.97. The stock has a market cap of $815.54 million, a P/E ratio of -29.25 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.04.

Bandwidth ( NASDAQ:BAND Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.22. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 5.57% and a positive return on equity of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $126.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Bandwidth’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bandwidth will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bandwidth news, General Counsel Richard Brandon Asbill purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.78 per share, for a total transaction of $92,340.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gabriela Gonzalez sold 863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total transaction of $43,779.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 21,135 shares of company stock worth $616,629 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bandwidth during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,654,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Bandwidth by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Bandwidth by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 78,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,661,000 after acquiring an additional 13,944 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Bandwidth by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Bandwidth by 128.3% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 67,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,815,000 after acquiring an additional 37,707 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.14% of the company’s stock.

About Bandwidth (Get Rating)

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.