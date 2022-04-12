Morgan Stanley Lowers Datto (NYSE:MSP) to Equal Weight

Datto (NYSE:MSP – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on Datto from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. William Blair downgraded Datto from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on Datto in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Northland Securities set a $42.00 target price on Datto in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Datto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.63.

NYSE MSP opened at $34.65 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.78. Datto has a 12-month low of $20.76 and a 12-month high of $34.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.50, a PEG ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.73.

Datto ( NYSE:MSP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The investment management company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Datto had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 8.31%. The firm had revenue of $164.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.16 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Datto will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Robert Raymond Petrocelli sold 72,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.77, for a total value of $1,723,229.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO William Severance sold 1,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $44,620.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 261,783 shares of company stock worth $6,652,944. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Datto by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Datto by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,164 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of Datto by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Datto by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,907 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Datto by 124.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. 88.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection +, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

