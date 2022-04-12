Morgan Stanley Raises BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Price Target to $96.00

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.29% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.14.

Shares of BMRN stock opened at $83.27 on Tuesday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $71.59 and a 52-week high of $94.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 4.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -231.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.01.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $449.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.38 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a positive return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 3.47%. BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, Director Dennis Slamon sold 6,396 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $500,998.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 5,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.86, for a total value of $439,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,522 shares of company stock valued at $3,604,165. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMRN. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $323,000. CMH Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.8% in the third quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,661 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 8.2% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,971 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.4% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,530,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

