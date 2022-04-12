Morgan Stanley Raises Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Price Target to $17.00

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $17.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential downside of 9.81% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on EDIT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $41.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $39.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.18.

Shares of EDIT stock traded up $1.28 on Tuesday, reaching $18.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,666,486. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.79. Editas Medicine has a 1 year low of $13.25 and a 1 year high of $73.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 1.96.

Editas Medicine ( NASDAQ:EDIT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.28. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 753.61% and a negative return on equity of 32.19%. The firm had revenue of $12.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.00) earnings per share. Editas Medicine’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Editas Medicine will post -3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10 that leads to inherited childhood blindness.

