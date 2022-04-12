Morgan Stanley Raises Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Price Target to €15.80

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from €14.90 ($16.20) to €15.80 ($17.17) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Stora Enso Oyj from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. AlphaValue raised Stora Enso Oyj from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Danske raised shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stora Enso Oyj has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.01.

OTCMKTS SEOAY opened at $20.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.31. Stora Enso Oyj has a one year low of $15.82 and a one year high of $21.65.

Stora Enso Oyj ( OTCMKTS:SEOAY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Stora Enso Oyj had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 12.32%. Equities analysts predict that Stora Enso Oyj will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.4958 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. Stora Enso Oyj’s payout ratio is currently 19.25%.

Stora Enso Oyj Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries worldwide. It operates through Packaging Materials, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, Paper, and Other segments. The company's Packaging Materials segment offers virgin and recycled fiber renewable and recyclable packaging materials for food and drink, pharmaceutical, and transport packaging.

