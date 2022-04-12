Morgan Stanley Trims Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Target Price to $63.00

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.77% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.31.
Gilead Sciences stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.30. The stock had a trading volume of 162,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,921,374. Gilead Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $57.19 and a fifty-two week high of $74.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.40.
In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 3,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total value of $211,644.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 14,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $963,740.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,386 shares of company stock valued at $1,283,423 in the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolf Group Capital Advisors increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 128,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,314,000 after buying an additional 85,514 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth $8,758,000. Cpwm LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 31,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after buying an additional 6,163 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 46,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,249,000 after buying an additional 4,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 423,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,576,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. 79.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Gilead Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)
Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gilead Sciences (GILD)
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
- 3 Bank Stocks That Are Ready to Handle Whatever the Fed Throws at Them
- Tilray Stock Has Better Days Ahead
- Headwinds Mount For Carmax, Don’t Count On Higher Share Prices
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.