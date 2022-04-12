Morgan Stanley Trims Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Target Price to $63.00

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.77% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.31.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.30. The stock had a trading volume of 162,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,921,374. Gilead Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $57.19 and a fifty-two week high of $74.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.40.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.84). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 45.27%. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 3,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total value of $211,644.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 14,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $963,740.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,386 shares of company stock valued at $1,283,423 in the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolf Group Capital Advisors increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 128,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,314,000 after buying an additional 85,514 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth $8,758,000. Cpwm LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 31,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after buying an additional 6,163 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 46,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,249,000 after buying an additional 4,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 423,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,576,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. 79.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.