MorphoSys AG (ETR:MOR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

MorphoSys AG (ETR:MOR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “N/A” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €55.14 ($59.94).

MOR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €30.00 ($32.61) target price on MorphoSys in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays set a €36.00 ($39.13) target price on MorphoSys in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($70.65) target price on MorphoSys in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($43.48) target price on MorphoSys in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

ETR:MOR traded down €0.91 ($0.99) on Thursday, hitting €24.76 ($26.91). The stock had a trading volume of 188,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,687. The stock has a market cap of $845.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €24.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €31.99. MorphoSys has a 52-week low of €20.76 ($22.57) and a 52-week high of €80.14 ($87.11).

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

