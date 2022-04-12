Mount Rainier Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:RNERU) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Mount Rainier Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:RNERU – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 91.7% from the March 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Mount Rainier Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $133,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Mount Rainier Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $581,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mount Rainier Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $763,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mount Rainier Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $766,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Mount Rainier Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,017,000.

Get Mount Rainier Acquisition alerts:

Shares of Mount Rainier Acquisition stock remained flat at $$10.21 during midday trading on Tuesday. Mount Rainier Acquisition has a 12 month low of $10.04 and a 12 month high of $10.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.19.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Mount Rainier Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mount Rainier Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.