MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Receives $610.57 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $606.14.

MSCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of MSCI from $724.00 to $602.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $542.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $533.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $553.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of MSCI from $651.00 to $593.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total transaction of $432,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in MSCI in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 113.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 49 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in MSCI by 131.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in MSCI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in MSCI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSCI stock traded down $20.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $486.09. The stock had a trading volume of 579,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,419. MSCI has a one year low of $442.48 and a one year high of $679.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $511.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $571.36. The company has a market capitalization of $39.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.87 and a beta of 1.00.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.01). MSCI had a net margin of 35.53% and a negative return on equity of 256.92%. The company had revenue of $549.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that MSCI will post 11.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.82%.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Â- Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

