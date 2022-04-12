MV Oil Trust (MVO) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 14th

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.425 per share by the oil and gas producer on Monday, April 25th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. This is a positive change from MV Oil Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

Shares of MVO opened at $11.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.46. MV Oil Trust has a 1-year low of $4.68 and a 1-year high of $15.14.

Get MV Oil Trust alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MV Oil Trust stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,534 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of MV Oil Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MV Oil Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

MV Oil Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

MV Oil Trust is a close-ended investment trust. It engages in acquiring and holding a term net profits interest for the benefit of the trust unitholders. The company was founded on August 3, 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MV Oil Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MV Oil Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.