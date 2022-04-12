NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on NH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NantHealth from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NantHealth from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Get NantHealth alerts:

NASDAQ:NH opened at $0.73 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.33 million, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.75. NantHealth has a 52 week low of $0.69 and a 52 week high of $3.14.

NantHealth ( NASDAQ:NH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NantHealth will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC raised its position in NantHealth by 196.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 21,662 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of NantHealth by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,394,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 31,667 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of NantHealth by 676.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 160,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 139,650 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of NantHealth by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 507,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 21,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of NantHealth in the 4th quarter worth about $181,000. Institutional investors own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

NantHealth Company Profile (Get Rating)

NantHealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare IT company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers Eviti, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) based clinical decision support solution that centralizes clinical content and treatment cost data from Medicare reimbursements and treatment toxicity data; Eviti Connect, which utilizes the platform to offer pre-authorization automation that helps payers and providers navigate the complexities of cancer care; and Eviti Advisor product that allows physicians to access the Eviti platform's comprehensive library of evidence-based treatment standards and protocols to inform treatment decisions.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NantHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NantHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.