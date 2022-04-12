Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Receives $114.36 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $114.36.

Several analysts have recently commented on NTRA shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Natera from $152.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Natera in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Natera from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Natera from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of Natera stock traded down $2.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $40.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,141,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,458,996. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.76. The company has a quick ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Natera has a 1-year low of $26.10 and a 1-year high of $129.09.

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical research company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $173.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.59 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 90.55% and a negative net margin of 75.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.89) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Natera will post -6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 3,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total transaction of $220,975.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 2,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total value of $142,561.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,626 shares of company stock worth $946,883. Corporate insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Natera by 148.6% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Natera in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Natera by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Natera in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Industry Ventures L.L.C. acquired a new position in Natera in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

