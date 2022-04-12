National Bankshares Increases Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) Price Target to C$54.50

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by National Bankshares from C$53.50 to C$54.50 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$49.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Richelieu Hardware from a sector perform overweight rating to an outperform overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$52.00 to C$48.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday.

Shares of Richelieu Hardware stock opened at C$39.77 on Friday. Richelieu Hardware has a twelve month low of C$38.54 and a twelve month high of C$51.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$47.52 and a 200-day moving average price of C$45.03. The firm has a market cap of C$2.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84.

Richelieu Hardware ( TSE:RCH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported C$0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.65 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$398.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$380.40 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Richelieu Hardware will post 2.4305813 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is an increase from Richelieu Hardware’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Richelieu Hardware’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.37%.

In related news, Senior Officer Guy Grenier sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$49.89, for a total transaction of C$149,676.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,534,613.38. Also, Director Richard Lord sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$49.10, for a total value of C$3,682,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,216,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$207,032,671.47. Insiders sold a total of 143,072 shares of company stock valued at $7,058,585 in the last 90 days.

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

