National Bankshares Lowers Adventus Mining (CVE:ADZN) Price Target to C$1.40

Adventus Mining (CVE:ADZN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by National Bankshares from C$1.60 to C$1.40 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Adventus Mining from C$2.00 to C$1.75 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

Get Adventus Mining alerts:

ADZN stock opened at C$0.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$119.96 million and a P/E ratio of 65.45. Adventus Mining has a 12 month low of C$0.71 and a 12 month high of C$1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.78.

Adventus Mining Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Ecuador, Canada, and Ireland. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, zinc, copper, lead, and tungsten deposits. Its flagship project is the Curipamba property covering an area of 21,500 hectares located in Ecuador.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Adventus Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adventus Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.