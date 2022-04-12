National Grid plc (LON:NG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of National Grid plc (LON:NG – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,058.83 ($13.80).

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of National Grid to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 1,040 ($13.55) to GBX 1,100 ($14.33) in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

LON:NG traded down GBX 6.50 ($0.08) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 1,219.50 ($15.89). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,540,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,555,807. National Grid has a fifty-two week low of GBX 863.36 ($11.25) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,179.60 ($15.37). The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.30. The company has a market capitalization of £44.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,120.56 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,040.68.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.

