National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Receives $1,136.67 Consensus PT from Brokerages

National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,136.67.
NGG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley cut National Grid from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on National Grid in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.
Shares of NYSE NGG traded down $2.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $77.65. The company had a trading volume of 626,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,572. National Grid has a 1 year low of $59.53 and a 1 year high of $80.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.03.
National Grid Company Profile (Get Rating)
National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.
