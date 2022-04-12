Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nautilus Biotechnology Inc. is a development stage life sciences company creating a platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. Nautilus Biotechnology Inc., formerly known as Arya Sciences Acquisition Corp III, is based in SEATTLE. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Nautilus Biotechnology in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.33.

Shares of NAUT opened at $4.06 on Friday. Nautilus Biotechnology has a 1 year low of $3.36 and a 1 year high of $12.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.77.

In related news, CEO Sujal M. Patel purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $180,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NAUT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Nautilus Biotechnology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Nautilus Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Nautilus Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. 33.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating a platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It develops Nautilus Platform, a proteomics platform that includes end-to-end solution comprised of instruments, consumables, and software analysis.

