Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:NAVB opened at $0.80 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.24 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.75. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.72 and a 52-week high of $2.19.

About Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutic. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics, Therapeutics, and Corporate. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dublin, OH.

