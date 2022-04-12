Needham & Company LLC Lowers Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) Price Target to $24.00

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $37.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Annexon from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.75.

NASDAQ ANNX opened at $2.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.74. Annexon has a 12-month low of $2.43 and a 12-month high of $25.60. The company has a market cap of $99.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.07.

Annexon ( NASDAQ:ANNX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.04). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Annexon will post -4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CNA Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Annexon by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 16,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Annexon by 48.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Annexon by 10.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Annexon by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Annexon by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 84,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. 98.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune, neurodegenerative, and ophthalmic disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

