Needham & Company LLC Trims Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Target Price to $53.00

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $66.00 to $53.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 61.88% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ultra Clean in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.20.

NASDAQ:UCTT opened at $32.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.31. Ultra Clean has a 12-month low of $32.58 and a 12-month high of $60.84.

Ultra Clean ( NASDAQ:UCTT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.03. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 22.20%. The firm had revenue of $615.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Ultra Clean’s revenue was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Ultra Clean will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David T. Ibnale sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total transaction of $1,142,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total transaction of $152,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UCTT. Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ultra Clean in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,039,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 299.6% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 31,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,449,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $484,656,000 after purchasing an additional 61,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

