Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.92 Per Share

Brokerages expect Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $2.92 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seventeen analysts have made estimates for Netflix’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.49 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.73. Netflix reported earnings of $3.75 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 22.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Netflix will report full-year earnings of $10.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.17 to $12.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $14.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.64 to $16.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Netflix.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 35.34%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Netflix from $694.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Netflix from $500.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet lowered Netflix from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Netflix from $590.00 to $580.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $539.22.

Shares of NFLX stock traded up $4.40 on Tuesday, reaching $352.40. 60,460 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,018,792. The company has a market cap of $156.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $378.98 and a 200-day moving average of $522.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Netflix has a one year low of $329.82 and a one year high of $700.99.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings purchased 46,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $390.08 per share, for a total transaction of $18,294,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

