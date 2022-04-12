NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

NTWK opened at $3.93 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.96. NetSol Technologies has a 1 year low of $3.61 and a 1 year high of $6.12. The firm has a market cap of $44.19 million, a PE ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 0.85.

Get NetSol Technologies alerts:

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $15.47 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of NetSol Technologies by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 667,701 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in NetSol Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $264,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in NetSol Technologies by 692.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 50,340 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 43,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NetSol Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

About NetSol Technologies (Get Rating)

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports software products to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry. Its NFS Ascent constituent applications include Omni Point of Sale, a web-based application; Contract Management System (CMS), an application for managing and maintaining credit contracts; Wholesale Finance System (WFS), a system for automating and managing the lifecycle of wholesale finance; Dealer Auditor Access System, a web-based solution that could be used in conjunction with WFS or any third-party wholesale finance system; NFS Ascent On The Cloud, a cloud-version of NFS Ascent; and NFS Digital solutions covering Self Point of Sale, Mobile Account, Mobile Point of Sale, Mobile Dealer, Mobile Auditor, Mobile Collector, and Mobile Field Investigator.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NetSol Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetSol Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.