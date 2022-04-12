Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NHS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on April 29th

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0905 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NHS opened at $11.48 on Tuesday. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has a 52-week low of $10.20 and a 52-week high of $13.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,628 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,784 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 235,455 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 245,859 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares during the period. 25.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution.

