Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NRO) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 14th

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0312 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th.

NRO opened at $4.80 on Tuesday. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has a 52-week low of $4.26 and a 52-week high of $5.30.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 67,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 4,528 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 72,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 15,613 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 80,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 4,214 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 205,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 5,248 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 201,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 17,384 shares during the period.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

