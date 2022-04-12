New Gold (NYSE:NGD) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of New Gold (NYSE:NGD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
NYSE:NGD opened at $1.83 on Friday. New Gold has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.97. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.84.
