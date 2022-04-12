New Gold (NYSE:NGD) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of New Gold (NYSE:NGD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

NYSE:NGD opened at $1.83 on Friday. New Gold has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.97. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.84.

About New Gold (Get Rating)

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada.

