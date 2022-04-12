New Hope (OTCMKTS:NHPEF) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Sell”

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of New Hope (OTCMKTS:NHPEF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:NHPEF opened at $2.85 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.80. New Hope has a 52-week low of $0.91 and a 52-week high of $2.87.

New Hope Corp. Ltd. engages in the exploration of coal. It operates through the following segments: Coal Mining in Queensland, Coal Mining in New South Wales, and Other. The Coal Mining in Queensland segment includes mining related exploration, development, production, processing, transportation, port operations, and marketing.

