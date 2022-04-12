Newcore Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCAUF) Short Interest Update

Newcore Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCAUF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,300 shares, a growth of 17,550.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

NCAUF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.41. 22,670 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,995. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.40 and a 200 day moving average of $0.41. Newcore Gold has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $0.61.

About Newcore Gold

Newcore Gold Ltd., a mineral exploration and mine development company, engages in the acquisition, advancement, and development of precious mineral properties in Ghana. It holds 100% interest in the Enchi gold project covering 216 square kilometers located in southwest Ghana. The company was formerly known as Pinecrest Resources Ltd.

