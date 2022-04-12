Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $187.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $186.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nexstar Media Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.00.

Shares of NXST traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $171.59. The company had a trading volume of 360,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,293. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $181.16. Nexstar Media Group has a 12 month low of $135.87 and a 12 month high of $192.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $6.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.87 by $1.32. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 31.18%. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John R. Muse sold 10,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.92, for a total value of $2,014,063.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karen A. Brophy sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.61, for a total transaction of $64,963.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 301,672 shares of company stock worth $51,997,969 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 2,081.5% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,086,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 77,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,759,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 87.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 27,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,240,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

