NEXT (LON:NXT) Given “Outperform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of NEXT (LON:NXT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 7,500 ($97.73) price target on the stock.

NXT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and set a GBX 9,250 ($120.54) target price on shares of NEXT in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Shore Capital restated an under review rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 9,350 ($121.84) price target on shares of NEXT in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of NEXT from GBX 7,100 ($92.52) to GBX 6,900 ($89.91) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of NEXT from GBX 7,800 ($101.64) to GBX 7,280 ($94.87) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 8,428.75 ($109.84).

NEXT stock opened at GBX 6,038 ($78.68) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.54. NEXT has a 1 year low of GBX 5,578 ($72.69) and a 1 year high of GBX 8,484 ($110.56). The company has a market cap of £7.96 billion and a PE ratio of 11.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 6,536.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 7,448.03.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

