Noranda Income Fund (OTCMKTS:NNDIF) PT Raised to C$2.50

Posted by on Apr 12th, 2022

Noranda Income Fund (OTCMKTS:NNDIFGet Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$1.85 to C$2.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Noranda Income Fund stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,526. Noranda Income Fund has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.97.

About Noranda Income Fund (Get Rating)

Noranda Income Fund operates as an income trust. The company owns electrolytic zinc processing facility and ancillary assets located in Salaberry-de-Valleyfield, QuÃ©bec that produces refined zinc metal and various by-products from zinc concentrate. Its products include jumbo zinc, a product customized with alloy for steel customers to enhance the productivity of galvanizing lines; zinc shot, a product that is used to produce electro-galvanized steel for the car industry; and granulated zinc that is used in the production of fertilizers and reagents for the pulp and paper industry.

