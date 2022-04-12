Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Nordson from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Nordson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Nordson in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a hold rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $275.40.

Shares of NDSN stock opened at $221.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $226.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.13. The company has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.96. Nordson has a 12 month low of $197.20 and a 12 month high of $272.28.

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. Nordson had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 23.76%. The company had revenue of $609.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Nordson’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nordson will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Nordson’s payout ratio is 24.09%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 10.8% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 13,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Nordson by 7.0% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Nordson by 3.8% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Nordson by 1.0% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 158,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Nordson during the fourth quarter worth about $131,958,000. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

