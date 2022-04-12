Northbridge Industrial Services (LON:NBI) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Northbridge Industrial Services (LON:NBI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Shares of LON NBI opened at GBX 173.71 ($2.26) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.78. Northbridge Industrial Services has a 12 month low of GBX 96 ($1.25) and a 12 month high of GBX 190 ($2.48). The firm has a market capitalization of £50.42 million and a PE ratio of -347.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 171.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 167.38.

In other Northbridge Industrial Services news, insider Judith Aldersey-Williams purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 175 ($2.28) per share, for a total transaction of £17,500 ($22,804.27). Also, insider Peter R. Harris purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 169 ($2.20) per share, with a total value of £33,800 ($44,044.83).

Northbridge Industrial Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, hires, and sells specialist industrial equipment in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, South America, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Crestchic Loadbanks and Transformers, and Tasman Oil Tools.

