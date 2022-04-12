Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:NGC) Short Interest Update

Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:NGC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 2,200.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:NGC remained flat at $$9.76 during midday trading on Tuesday. 522 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,142. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.75. Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III has a 1-year low of $9.51 and a 1-year high of $10.29.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III in the 3rd quarter worth $97,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III in the 4th quarter worth $99,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III in the 3rd quarter worth $509,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III in the 3rd quarter worth $1,058,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Kansas City, Missouri.

