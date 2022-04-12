Northern Star Investment Corp. IV (NYSE:NSTD) Short Interest Update

Northern Star Investment Corp. IV (NYSE:NSTD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, an increase of 775.0% from the March 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Northern Star Investment Corp. IV in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Northern Star Investment Corp. IV by 244.2% in the third quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 10,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 7,342 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Star Investment Corp. IV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Northern Star Investment Corp. IV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Northern Star Investment Corp. IV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $300,000. 53.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northern Star Investment Corp. IV stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.78. The company had a trading volume of 125 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,113. Northern Star Investment Corp. IV has a one year low of $9.64 and a one year high of $10.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.73 and a 200 day moving average of $9.75.

Northern Star Investment Corp. IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

