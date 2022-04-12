Novabay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novabay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE NBY opened at $0.28 on Monday. Novabay Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.30. The company has a market cap of $14.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 3.38.
Novabay Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Novabay Pharmaceuticals (NBY)
- Simply Good Foods Stock is a Healthy Defensive Play
- Poor Timing Will Put Delta Air Lines on Standby For Risk-Off Investors
- 3 Tech Stocks to Buy for Retirement
- Schlumberger Analyst Coverage Drives Market Higher
- 3 Stocks Down Big in ’22 That Are Worth Buying
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Novabay Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novabay Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.