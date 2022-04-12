Novabay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novabay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE NBY opened at $0.28 on Monday. Novabay Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.30. The company has a market cap of $14.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 3.38.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in development of products for eye care. Its products include Avenova, NeutroPhase, and CelleRx. The company was founded by Ramin Najafi on January 19, 2000 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

