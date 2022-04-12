Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $888.11 Million

Equities research analysts expect Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) to report sales of $888.11 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Novavax’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.04 billion and the lowest is $800.00 million. Novavax posted sales of $447.23 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 98.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Novavax will report full-year sales of $4.57 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.10 billion to $5.05 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.83 billion to $5.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Novavax.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($11.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($9.75). Novavax had a negative return on equity of 368.20% and a negative net margin of 152.12%. The company had revenue of $222.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.70) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on NVAX shares. Cowen started coverage on Novavax in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Novavax from $294.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Novavax from $265.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Novavax from $282.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Novavax in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novavax currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.86.

NVAX traded up $3.07 on Friday, hitting $60.61. 69,126 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,995,870. Novavax has a 12 month low of $56.67 and a 12 month high of $277.80. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.61 and its 200-day moving average is $130.14.

In other news, Director James F. Young sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total transaction of $919,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NVAX. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,873 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 8,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. 47.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

