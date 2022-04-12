Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC) Declares Dividend of $0.04

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, April 8th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio stock opened at $13.49 on Tuesday. Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 1 year low of $13.42 and a 1 year high of $19.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.96.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 161.0% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 26,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 16,472 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 6.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 16.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 161,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 22,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 958.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 6,708 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.33% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

