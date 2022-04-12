Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:JEMD)

Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JEMD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0305 per share on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund stock opened at $6.95 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.13. Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund has a 52-week low of $6.61 and a 52-week high of $8.43.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund by 3.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 932,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,453,000 after buying an additional 31,873 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 133,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 23,755 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund by 15.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 84,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund during the second quarter worth about $90,000.

Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund seeks to provide a high level of current income and return the original $9.85 net asset value per common share on or about 1 Dec 2022.*

The Fund invests at least 80% of its Managed Assets in emerging market debt securities and may invest without limit in investment grade securities and securities rated below investment grade.

