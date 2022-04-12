Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NEV) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NEV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of NEV stock opened at $12.46 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.44. Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund has a 12-month low of $12.46 and a 12-month high of $17.65.

Get Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $288,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund by 3.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund during the fourth quarter worth $356,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 33,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 2,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund by 6.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 164,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,608,000 after buying an additional 9,302 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal income taxes.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.