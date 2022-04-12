Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

JRO opened at $10.06 on Tuesday. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $9.35 and a 1-year high of $10.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.97.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Scott C. Caraher acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.70 per share, for a total transaction of $48,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 146,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 188,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 14,245 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $176,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $695,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 370,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after acquiring an additional 111,242 shares during the period.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in adjustable rate loans, primarily in senior loans.

