Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, an increase of 514.3% from the March 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NMT. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 100.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 77.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 470.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund during the third quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $194,000. 7.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NMT stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.20. 200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,579. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.15. Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $12.04 and a one year high of $16.00.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%.

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Massachusetts, United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments which are exempt from regular federal and Massachusetts income taxes.

