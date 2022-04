Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.083 per share on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of NYSE:JLS opened at $17.87 on Tuesday. Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $17.79 and a 1-year high of $21.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.71.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 66,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 12,065 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 2.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 146,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after buying an additional 4,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 8.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 4,317 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued mortgage-backed securities consisting primarily of non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities with a favorable total return potential.

