Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:NMZ)

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund stock opened at $12.47 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.31. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $12.46 and a twelve month high of $15.86.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 21.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 754,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,615,000 after acquiring an additional 133,357 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 275,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,162,000 after purchasing an additional 71,046 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 140,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,983 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 130.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 100,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 56,877 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares during the period.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities.

