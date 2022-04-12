Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0485 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

NYSE NAN opened at $11.88 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.81. Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.88 and a fifty-two week high of $15.69.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAN. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $160,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $449,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 166,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after buying an additional 5,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 209,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after acquiring an additional 28,801 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa or higher.

